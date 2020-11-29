Fault Indicators Market 2020 with Covid-19 Impact on Top Countries, Industry Size, Revenue, Opportunities, Market Share and Growth Rate and Trend Report to 2026

Fault Indicators Market Report starts with giving a brief overview of product classification, product definition, industry chain structure, various applications of the Fault Indicators market, leading manufacturers of the Fault Indicators industry. It also delivers an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

This report studies the Fault Indicators market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

SEL

Horstmann

Cooper Power Systems

ABB (Thomas & Betts)

Elektro-Mechanik GMBH

Siemens

Bowden Brothers

Schneider Electric

Franklin (GridSense)

CELSA

Electronsystem MD

NORTROLL

CREAT

SEMEUREKA

Winet Electric

BEHAUR SCITECH

HHX

Fault Indicators are devices which indicate the passage of fault current. When properly applied, they can reduce operating costs and reduce service interruptions by identifying the section of cable that has failed. At the same time, fault indicators can increase safety and reduce equipment damage by reducing the need for hazardous fault chasing procedures. A fault indicator or fault circuit indicator is a device used to indicate faults detected on a power system or an electric line. This device has finds applications in electric lines, electric power systems and distribution networks to reduce equipment risk, outage time and operating cost. For better output, fault circuit indicators needs to be installed properly on the circuit. The working principle of a fault circuit indicator is that it typically senses the magnetic field produced by the excess flow of current through a cable or conductor. Some indicators also measure the electric field generated by the voltage in the conductor. The global Fault Indicators market is valued at 166.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 192.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Fault Indicators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Fault Indicators Breakdown Data by Type:

Overhead Line Fault Indicators

Cable Fault Indicators

Panel Fault Indicators

Others Fault Indicators Breakdown Data by Application:

Earth faults Indicators

Short-circuits Indicators