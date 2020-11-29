FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Sales and Revenue with Top Countries Data, Share by Application / Types (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2026)

FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Report gives detailed information of major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. FCC Catalyst and Additives market Report presents a professional and deep analysis on the present state of FCC Catalyst and Additives Market that Includes major types, major applications, Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

This report studies the FCC Catalyst and Additives market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Grace Catalysts Technologies

BASF

Albemarle

Johnson Matthey

JGC C&C

Sinopec

CNPC

Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries. It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases, and other products. FCC catalyst and additives are used in production of vacuum gas oil, residual, and others. Report data showed that 70.97% of the FCC catalyst and additives market demand in vacuum gas oil production, 17.15% in residue production, and 11.88% in others in 2018. With the development of economy, these industries will need more FCC catalyst and additives. So, FCC catalyst and additives have a huge market potential in the future. The global FCC Catalyst and Additives market is valued at 2911.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3420.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the FCC Catalyst and Additives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. FCC Catalyst and Additives Breakdown Data by Type:

FCC Catalyst

FCC Additives FCC Catalyst and Additives Breakdown Data by Application:

Vacuum Gas Oil

Residue