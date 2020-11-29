Fiber Glass Mesh Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR Value, Industry Share, Key Company Profiles, Type, Applications, Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Fiber Glass Mesh Market Report Deliver an in-depth assessment of the Fiber Glass Mesh including qualifying Technologies, Key trends, Market drivers, Challenges, Standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain. The Fiber Glass Mesh Market report also presents forecasts for Fiber Glass Mesh investments from 2018 till 2022.The report includes Fiber Glass Mesh new project SWOT analysis, Investment practicableness analysis, Investment come analysis and Development trend analysis. The key rising opportunities of the fastest growing market segments are coated throughout this report.

This report studies the Fiber Glass Mesh market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Jiangxi Dahua Fiberglass Group

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material

Luobian

Grand Fiberglass

MINGDA

DuoBao

Zhejiang Yuanda Fiberglass

Tianyu

Changshu Jiangnan Glass Fiber

XiangYang Huierjie Glassfibre

Chuangjia Group

Adfors

Fiberglass mesh is a neatly woven, crisscross pattern of fiberglass thread that is used to create new products such as tape and filters. When it is used as a filter, it is not uncommon for the manufacturer to spray a PVC coating to make it stronger and last longer. In 2010, GlassFibreEurope had alleged that Chinese companies Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Jushi Group and New Changhai Group dumped large, unfairly priced quantities of fiberglass rovings, chopped strands, yarns and mats into the European market in recent years. At the same time, EU start anti-dumping investigation of glass fiber mesh fabric originating in China. Major exporters of Fiber Glass Mesh in such as Yuyao Mingda Fiberglass Co. Ltd, Grand Composite, Jiangsu Tianyu Fibre Co. Ltd were get involved. This event has dealt a heavy blow to China's fiberglass mesh industry. The global Fiber Glass Mesh market is valued at 505.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 648.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. Fiber Glass Mesh Breakdown Data by Type:

C-Glass

E-Glass

Others Fiber Glass Mesh Breakdown Data by Application:

External Wall Insulation

Building Waterproofing