Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size 2020 : Share Industry Trends, Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2026

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market provides analysis on different market segments.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Xilinx

Intel

Microsemi

latTic

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) is a programmable integrated circuit (IC) or semiconductor device. The device could be reprogrammed as per preferred functionality or application requirement such as Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) that are function-specific. FPGAs offer several advantages such as rapid prototyping, easy debugging, low cost and lower the danger of product annihilation. Increasing need for customizable integrated is expected to drive the FPGA market. Growing demand for high performance IC designs and power efficient is expected to provide positive avenues to the market growth. Additionally, technological advancement in the telecom sector such as LTE and 3G technologies is estimated to favor the market growth. 

Xilinx is the global largest manufacturer in the Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) industry, with the revenue share of 36% in 2018, followed by Intel, Microsemi, latTic, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation. The top 5 companies have a combined market share of 90% of the global total. Asia Pacific is world's largest producer.

The global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market is valued at 5132.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 10340 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Breakdown Data by Type:

SRAM

Antifuse

FLASH Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Breakdown Data by Application:

Telecommunication

Industrial and Security

Military and Aerospace