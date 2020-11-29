Formic Acid Market Report with Top Countries Data : Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Types & Market Analysis by Application and Forecast by 2026

Formic Acid Market analysis is provided for each region, based on the growth rate, consumer buying patterns, present demand and supply scenarios in Formic Acid Market. This market research report is a beneficial tool for its buyer to increase the profitability of investment, to explore new dimensions, and to make informed decisions.

This report studies the Formic Acid market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Formic Acid market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

BASF

LUXI

Eastan

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers

Tianyuan Group

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

Feicheng Acid

Perstorp

Wuhan Ruisunny Chemical

Shandong Rongyue Chemical

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical

Huaqiang Chemical

Shanxi Yuanping Chemicals

Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Short Description about Formic Acid Market: Formic acid (also called methanoic acid) is a colorless liquid with a sharp odor. It is also the simplest carboxylic acid. The chemical formula is HCOOH or HCO2H. Formic acid is an environmentally acceptable and highly efficient organic acid. Globally, the global production was 1015 K MT in 2016 and it will reach 1217 K MT in 2022. In addition, the production regions of formic acid are mainly located in China, US, EU and India. China was the leader production regions, which achieved about 48% volume market share in 2016. In 2015, BASF bullied the first plant of formic acid in Geismar, Louisiana. It is the only formic acid production plant in USA. Scope of the Formic Acid Market Report : The global Formic Acid market is valued at 777.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 851.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Formic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Formic Acid Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Formic Acid market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Formic Acid Breakdown Data by Type:

0.85

0.98

Others Formic Acid Breakdown Data by Application:

Agriculture

Leather and Textile

Rubber

Chemical and Pharmaceuticals