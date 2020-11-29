Fungicide Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Growth by Opportunities, Application, Current Trend and Forecast by 2026

Fungicide Market Report gives overview of Related Market including Types, Applications and Top Manufacturers with characteristics, technology and market chain with Analysis and latest market trends and growth. The Fungicide market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2020 to 2026.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Fungicide market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Fungicide market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Syngenta

UPL

FMC

BASF

Bayer

Nufarm

Pioneer (Dupont)

Sumitomo Chemical

Dow AgroSciences

Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI)

Indofil

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Arysta LifeScience

Forward International

IQV Agro

SipcamAdvan

Gowan

Isagro

Summit Agro USA

Everris (ICL)

Certis USA

Acme Organics Private

Rotam

Sinochem

Limin Chemical

Shuangji Chemical

Jiangxi Heyi

Lier Chemical

Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry

Fungicides are biocidal chemical compounds or biological organisms used to kill or inhibit fungi or fungal spores.They are usually procuced as a spray or dust and extensively used in agriculture, industry, they are important tools for managing diseases in many crops. Thie industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it's important to put an eye to economy indexes and lesder's prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of fungicide will be affected.On process and product quality, compared to the product in global market, there is a gap between China and US and Europe, so the price of the product in China is low. Scope of the Fungicide Market Report : The global Fungicide market is valued at 12300 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 14650 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Fungicide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Azoxystrobin

Pyraclostrobin

Mancozeb

Trifloxystrobin

Prothioconazole

Copper fungicides

Epoxiconazole

Tebuconazole

Metalaxyl

Cyproconazole Fungicide Breakdown Data by Application:

Grain Crops

Economic Crops

Fruit and Vegetable Crops