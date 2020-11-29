Glufosinate Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development Strategy, Business Prospect, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Glufosinate Market Report provide complete analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Report cover tactical profiling of key players in the market, extensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE
This report studies the Glufosinate market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15041075
Global Glufosinate market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about Glufosinate Market:
Glufosinate, also known as Glufosinate Ammonium, is an organic compound with the chemical formula C5H15N2O4P. It was first brought to market in 1984, and is widely used on control weeds in more than 100 crops in 82 countries around the world. The main application of Glufosinate is the production of herbicide. As a broad-spectrum herbicide, Glufosinate acts against a wide range of annual and perennial broadleaf weeds and grasses. This also includes difficult-to-control glyphosate-resistant weeds such as amaranthus, lolium, conyza and malva. Currently, with the features of high efficiency, low toxicity and easy decomposability, Glufosinate gains great attention.
The manufacture process of Glufosinate is a vital part. All China manufacturers produce through Grignard – Straker law method. The raw materials are mainly triethyl phosphite and phosphorus trichloride. The average yield of this process is 39%-42%. 8 to 13 steps are needed in the production, and large amount of waste water is produced during production. The production process of Bayer is more advanced. The major raw material is methyl phosphonic dichloride, and average yield is 92% within three steps. Consequently, the technology of Glufosinate is a key factor for the production and price of Glufosinate. Scope of the Glufosinate Market Report :
The global Glufosinate market is valued at 391.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 783.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Glufosinate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Get a Sample Copy of the Glufosinate Market Report 2020
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Glufosinate market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Glufosinate Breakdown Data by Type:
Glufosinate Breakdown Data by Application:
This Glufosinate Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Glufosinate?
- What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Glufosinate Market?
- What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Glufosinate Market?
- What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Glufosinate Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Glufosinate Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Glufosinate Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Glufosinate Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is Glufosinate Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Glufosinate Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Glufosinate Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Glufosinate Industry?
Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/15041075
Glufosinate market along with Report Research Design:
Glufosinate Market Historic Data (2015-2019):
- Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Status and Outlook.
- Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends.
- Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.
- Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.
- Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.
Glufosinate Market Influencing Factors:
- Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.
- Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.
Glufosinate Market Forecast (2020-2026):
- Market Size Forecast: Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Applications/End Users, By Regions/Geography.
- Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Growth Rate, Growth, Product Sales Price.
Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.360researchreports.com/purchase/15041075
About Us:
360 Research Reports is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. At 360 Research Reports, our objective is providing a platform for many top-notch market research firms worldwide to publish their research reports, as well as helping the decision makers in finding most suitable market research solutions under one roof. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.
Contact Us:
Name: Mr. Ajay More
Email: [email protected]
Organization: 360 Research Reports
Phone: +44 20 3239 8187/ +14242530807
For More Related Reports Click Here :
Surface Mount Technology Smt Equipment Market 2020