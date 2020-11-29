Glufosinate Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development Strategy, Business Prospect, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Glufosinate Market Report provide complete analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Report cover tactical profiling of key players in the market, extensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the Glufosinate market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15041075

Global Glufosinate market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Bayer CropScience

Lier Chemical

Zhejiang YongNong

Jiangsu Huifeng

Veyong

Jiangsu Huangma

Jiaruimi Short Description about Glufosinate Market: Glufosinate, also known as Glufosinate Ammonium, is an organic compound with the chemical formula C5H15N2O4P. It was first brought to market in 1984, and is widely used on control weeds in more than 100 crops in 82 countries around the world. The main application of Glufosinate is the production of herbicide. As a broad-spectrum herbicide, Glufosinate acts against a wide range of annual and perennial broadleaf weeds and grasses. This also includes difficult-to-control glyphosate-resistant weeds such as amaranthus, lolium, conyza and malva. Currently, with the features of high efficiency, low toxicity and easy decomposability, Glufosinate gains great attention. The manufacture process of Glufosinate is a vital part. All China manufacturers produce through Grignard – Straker law method. The raw materials are mainly triethyl phosphite and phosphorus trichloride. The average yield of this process is 39%-42%. 8 to 13 steps are needed in the production, and large amount of waste water is produced during production. The production process of Bayer is more advanced. The major raw material is methyl phosphonic dichloride, and average yield is 92% within three steps. Consequently, the technology of Glufosinate is a key factor for the production and price of Glufosinate. Scope of the Glufosinate Market Report : The global Glufosinate market is valued at 391.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 783.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Glufosinate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Glufosinate Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Glufosinate market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Glufosinate Breakdown Data by Type:

95%TC

50%TK Glufosinate Breakdown Data by Application:

Herbicide

Insecticides and fungicides

GM crops