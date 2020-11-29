Glycine Market Size 2020 by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate with Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2026

Glycine Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Glycine industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Glycine report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Glycine market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

This report studies the Glycine market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Glycine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Ajinomoto

Yuki Gosei Kogyo

Showa Denko KK

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Chattem Chemicals

Paras Intermediates

Evonik

Avid Organics

Kumar Industries

Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical

Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical

Linxi Hongtai

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group

Zhenxing Chemical

Newtrend Group

Henan HDF Chemical Short Description about Glycine Market: Glycine is an organic compound and is known as the smallest of the 20 amino acids which are found in proteins. It is the only amino acid that does not form an L or D optical rotation. It is a colorless, sweet-tasting crystalline solid. Glycine can be classified into three types: food grade glycine, tech grade glycine and pharmaceutical grade glycine. Food grade glycine is widely used in food and feed industry. Pharmaceutical grade glycine is used in pharmaceutical industry. Tech grade glycine is widely used in pesticide industry; it is a key raw material of glyphosate. Survey results showed that 68% of the glycine market is pesticide industry, 15% is food industry, only 2.7% is pharmaceutical industry, with the development of economy, these industries will need more glycine. So, glycine has a huge market potential in the future. Scope of the Glycine Market Report : The global Glycine market is valued at 843.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1091.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Glycine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Glycine Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Glycine market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Glycine Breakdown Data by Type:

Glycine-Food Grade

Glycine-Tech Grade

Glycine-Pharma Grade Glycine Breakdown Data by Application:

Pesticide Industry

Feed Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry