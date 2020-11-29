High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data : Report Analysis by Region, Price, Business Development and Technology, Future Trends and Forecast 2020-2026

High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine Market 2020 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine Market along with competitive landscape, High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine Market share and revenue forecasts 2026. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Siempelkamp

Dieffenbacher

Wemhoener

SCM Group

Kitagawa Engineering

YALIAN

FOMA

Kono

Dipuer Short Description about High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine Market: HPL is produced in discontinuously operating multi-layer daylight presses with compression pressures of between 50 and 90 bar and temperatures > 120°C. In the context of the laminate production process, pressure is very often also quoted in megapascal [MPa]. Daylight presses can have between 10 to 20 layers and each layer can accomodate approx. 8 laminate boards with a nominal thickness from 0.50 to 0.80 mm. Depending on the loading of the press and its maximum temperature, the entire pressing cycle including recooling takes between 20 and 60 minutes. The high pressure laminate (HPL) machine market is very concentrated market; key players include Siempelkamp, Dieffenbacher, Wemhoener, SCM Group, Kitagawa Engineering, YALIAN, FOMA, Kono, Dipuer the revenue of top three manufacturers accounts about 60% of the total revenue in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from Germany. Scope of the High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine Market Report : The global High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine market is valued at 1170.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1653.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine Breakdown Data by Type:

4″ x 6″

4″ x 8″

4″ x 10″

4″ x 12″

5″ x 6″

Others High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine Breakdown Data by Application:

Decorative Laminates