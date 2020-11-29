Landing Gear Market Size 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Key Players, Top Countries Data, Manufactures, Future Investment, Business Development, Growth and Forecast 2026

Landing Gear Market Report gives detailed information of major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Landing Gear market Report presents a professional and deep analysis on the present state of Landing Gear Market that Includes major types, major applications, Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

Circor International, Inc.

Safran Landing

Integral Aerospace

AdamWorks Inc

Worthington Aviation

UTC Aerospace

CIRCOR Aerospace

Heroux-Devtek

Eaton Corporation

Mecaer

Merill Technologies Group

United Continental Holdings Inc

Honeywell International

Magellan Aerospace

AAR

Landing gear is the undercarriage of an aircraft or spacecraft, and is used in both takeoff and landing. For aircraft, the landing gear supports the craft when it is not flying, allowing it to take off, land, and taxi without damage. Wheels are typically used but skids, skis, floats or a combination of these and other elements can be deployed depending both on the surface and on whether the craft only operates vertically (VTOL) or is able to taxi along the surface. Faster aircraft usually have retractable undercarriages, which folds away during flight to reduce air resistance or drag. UTC Aerospace Systems, Safran Landing Systems and Liebherr captured the top three revenue share spots in the Landing Gear market in 2015. UTC Aerospace Systems dominated with 25.54% revenue share, followed by Safran Landing Systems with 18.22% revenue share and Liebherr captured with 8.39% revenue share. In the next five years, the global consumption of Landing Gear will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2021 will be 1887 units. The global Landing Gear market is valued at 4425.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 5841.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026. Landing Gear Breakdown Data by Type:

Tricycle Landing Gear

Rear Three-Point Landing Gear

Bicycle Landing Gear

Many-Pillar Landing Gear Landing Gear Breakdown Data by Application:

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Regional Jet

Spacecraft