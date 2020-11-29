LED Driver Market 2020 with Covid-19 Impact on Top Countries, Industry Size, Revenue, Opportunities, Market Share and Growth Rate and Trend Report to 2026

LED Driver Market Report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The LED Driver Market provides detailed analysis of LED Driver Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.

This report studies the LED Driver market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

TI

Macroblock

Maxim

Linear

NXP

Skyworks

Infineon

Toshiba

ON Semiconductor

Rohm

Sumacro

Silan

BPSemi

Sunmoon

An LED driver (power supply) is an electrical device which regulates the power to an LED or a string (or strings) of LEDs. It controls the current flowing through the LED. What makes a driver different from conventional power supplies is that an LED driver responds to the ever-changing needs of the LED, or circuit of LEDs, by supplying a constant amount of power to the LED, as its electrical properties change with temperature. As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with LED driver industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into LED driver industry. The global LED Driver market is valued at 2293.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3464.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the LED Driver in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Internal Drivers

External Drivers

Lighting

Automotive

Fixed Telecommunications

Mobile Telecommunications

Computer & Office Equipment

Consumer

Military and Aerospace

Signage