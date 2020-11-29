Lithium Bromide Market 2020 with Top Countries Data By Market Size, Types, Competitive Landscape, Trends, Opportunities And Forecast to 2026

Lithium Bromide Market is analyzed for major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, market sales in terms of value and volume, emerging opportunities, market growth trends, factors driving this Lithium Bromide market, threats associated with them and market performance of key vendors along with key regions.

This report studies the Lithium Bromide market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Lithium Bromide market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Rockwood Lithium

FMC Corporation

Leverton-Clarke

ICL-IP

Shreenivas Chemicals

Dhara Fine Chem

Westman Chemicals

Nanjing Taiye Chemical

Honjo Chemical

Haoxin Liyan

Jiangsu World Chemical Industry

Jiangxi Dongpeng New Materials

Dongying Bromate Chemicals

Shanghai China Lithium Industrial

Shandong Tianxin Chemical

Lithium bromide is a chemical compound of lithium and bromine. Formula: LiBr. White cubic crystal or granular powder, easily soluble in water, soluble in alcohol and ether, slightly soluble in pyridine, it can soluble in methanol, acetone, ethylene glycol and other organic solvents. It is generally used in certain air conditioning systems. Lithium bromide has wide application range and in future its applications will increase further. But the demand of lithium bromide will decrease in future. The price of lithium bromide was increasing largely from 2010 to 2015, it is from 4600 USD/MT to 5500 USD/MT, and it will also increase in future. The global gross margin is at about 18-20%. The global Lithium Bromide market is valued at 83 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 77 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -1.1% during 2021-2026.

Lithium Bromide Solution

Lithium Bromide Anhydrous

Others Lithium Bromide Breakdown Data by Application:

Air Conditioning

Industrial Drying

Medicine Industry

Brazing and Welding