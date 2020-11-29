LVT Flooring Market Report with Top Countries Data : Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Types & Market Analysis by Application and Forecast by 2026

LVT Flooring Market provides deep understanding, clarifies varieties of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of LVT Flooring market and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.

This report studies the LVT Flooring market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global LVT Flooring market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Tarkett

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

Mohawk

Congoleum

Gerflor

Forbo

Novalis

LG Hausys

Karndean

Shaw Floors

CFL Flooring

Beaulieu

NOX Corporation

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

LVT is an acronym for "luxury vinyl tile." It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring. According to the type, it can be divided into Flexible LVT Flooring and Rigid LVT Flooring. Flexible LVT Flooring is the main product, capturing about 67.57% of global consumption of LVT flooring in 2017. The global LVT Flooring market is valued at 5010.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 12340 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the LVT Flooring in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Flexible LVT Flooring

Rigid LVT Flooring LVT Flooring Breakdown Data by Application:

Commercial Use