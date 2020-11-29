Metallographic Grinding/Polishing Machines and Mounting Machines Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Growth by Opportunities, Application, Current Trend and Forecast by 2026

Metallographic Grinding/Polishing Machines and Mounting Machines Market Report provide complete analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Report cover tactical profiling of key players in the market, extensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Metallographic Grinding/Polishing Machines and Mounting Machines market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Metallographic Grinding/Polishing Machines and Mounting Machines market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

The surface of a metallographic specimen is prepared by various methods of grinding, polishing, and etching. After preparation, it is often analyzed using optical or electron microscopy. Using only metallographic techniques, a skilled technician can identify alloys and predict material properties. The top four producers accounted for 58.2 per cent of the revenue market in 2015. Global production of Grinding/Polishing Machines and Mounting Machines were about 12353 units in 2015, and reach to 12715 units in 2016. The major producer located in Europe and North America, such as Struers, LECO, Buehler, ATM, Allied, Kemet and PRESI. Europe and North America are the largest consumption regions, occupied about 61.97% market share. The global Metallographic Grinding/Polishing Machines and Mounting Machines market is valued at 191.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 217.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Metallographic Grinding/Polishing Machines and Mounting Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

