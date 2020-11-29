Microducts Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Microducts Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Microducts industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Microducts report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Microducts market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

Emtelle

Spyra Primo

Hexatronic Group

Brand-Rex (Leviton)

Draka Communications

Mexichem

Nestor Cables

Datwyler Cables

Egeplast

KNET

Clearfield

GM-Plast

SPUR

Fibrain Group

Belden PPC

Hebeish Group

Afripipes

YOFC

Microducts are small ducts for the installation of small microduct fibre optic cables. They have a size ranging from typically 3 to 16 mm and are installed as bundles in larger ducts. Europe is the largest consumption area of microducts industry, over 49% of microducts are consumed in this region. Factors in near-term demand include continuation of the FTTH construction effort and 5G deployment. 5G network construction in the next few years. Besides Europe, North America is the second largest consumption market, followed by Asia-Pacific. Leading manufacturers are Emtelle, Mexicem, Spyra Primo, Brand-Rex (Leviton), etc. top 5 players held a share of 40% in 2018. The global Microducts market is valued at 269.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 429.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026. Microducts Breakdown Data by Type:

Direct Install Type

Direct Burial Type

Flame Retardant Type Microducts Breakdown Data by Application:

FTTX Networks

Other Access Networks

Backbone Network