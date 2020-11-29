PCTG Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data : Analysis Report on Leading Players, CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Price, Covid 19 Impact Analysis, Future Investment,Trends and Forecast 2026

PCTG Market Report starts with giving a brief overview of product classification, product definition, industry chain structure, various applications of the PCTG market, leading manufacturers of the PCTG industry. It also delivers an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

This report studies the PCTG market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global PCTG market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Eastman

SK Chemical Short Description about PCTG Market: PCTG plastic is a transparent plastic and an amorphous copolyester. The common copolymer of PCTG plastic is 1, 4-cyclohexanedimethyl-1, 4-cyclohexanedimethyl-1 (CHDM), which is called polyethylene terephthalate.It is the product of ester exchange condensation of terephthalic acid (PTA), ethylene glycol (EG) and 1, 4-cyclohexanedimethanol (CHDM) monomers.In general, the content of CHDM in PCTG is more than 50%. The global PCTG industry is growing rapidly, with PCTG production rising from 65,213 tons in 2013 to 69,587 tons in 2017.Only Eastman and SK chemical are PCTG manufacturers, and the industry is highly monopolized.Eastman is the largest producer, with a market share of about 86%. Scope of the PCTG Market Report : The global PCTG market is valued at 194.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 267.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the PCTG in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the PCTG Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global PCTG market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. PCTG Breakdown Data by Type:

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Grade

Blow Molding Grade PCTG Breakdown Data by Application:

Household Items

Cosmetics

Small Home Appliance