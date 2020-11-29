Polyester Staple Fiber Market 2020 : Market Size With Top Countries Data, Share, Manufacturers, Types, Applications, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Forecast to 2026

Polyester Staple Fiber Market analysis is provided for each region, based on the growth rate, consumer buying patterns, present demand and supply scenarios in Polyester Staple Fiber Market. This market research report is a beneficial tool for its buyer to increase the profitability of investment, to explore new dimensions, and to make informed decisions.

This report studies the Polyester Staple Fiber market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Polyester Staple Fiber market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Indorama

Fujian Jinlun

Sanfangxiang

FENC

Reliance

Huaxi

Jiangnan High Fiber

Yizheng

Hua Hong

DAK Americas

Advansa

Wellman

Huahong

Changsheng

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) is kind of polyester fiber made directly from PTA & MEG or PET chips or from recycled PET bottle flakes. Polyester staple fiber is widely used in spinning, weaving non-woven industries. In the global polyester staple fiber market, the main participants are Reliance, yizheng, sanfang township, fenchi, fujian jinlun, huahong, huaxi and so on, these companies are mainly concentrated in China and India.China is the largest consumer and producer, accounting for about 58.5 percent of global output in 2015. Scope of the Polyester Staple Fiber Market Report : The global Polyester Staple Fiber market is valued at 2155.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3024.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Polyester Staple Fiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Polyester Staple Fiber Breakdown Data by Type:

Virgin Polyester Staple Fiber (Virgin PSF)

Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber (Recycled PSF) Polyester Staple Fiber Breakdown Data by Application:

Cloth Materials

Home Furnishings

Industrial Materials