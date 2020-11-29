Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Sales and Revenue with Top Countries Data, Share by Application / Types (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2026)

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market is analyzed for major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, market sales in terms of value and volume, emerging opportunities, market growth trends, factors driving this Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market, threats associated with them and market performance of key vendors along with key regions.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Toray

Solvay

DIC

Celanese

SK Chemical

Kureha

Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd

Tosoh

Toyobo

Ko Yo Chemical

Letian Plastics

Lumena New Materials Short Description about Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market: Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is a polymer made up of alternating sulfur atoms and phenylene rings in a para substitution pattern. It offers a unique combination of properties and a cost/performance balance unmatched by other engineering thermoplastics. Key properties include thermal stability, dimensional stability, chemical resistance and inherent flame retardancy. It is widely used in electric & electronic field, automobile industry, industrial field and aerospace field. In the global polyphenylthioether(PPS) market, the production of polyphenylthioether(PPS) is evenly distributed in the United States, China, Japan, and South Korea. Among them, it is the largest producer and will maintain the same status in the coming years. In 2015, Japan’s market share in the global production market was close to 48 per cent. Worldwide, the top five manufacturers of polyphenylthioether(PPS) are Torre, sowe, DIC, Silanis and SK chemicals. The world’s top five companies accounted for nearly 57 per cent of global production in 2015. Scope of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Report : The global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market is valued at 1409.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1925.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Breakdown Data by Type:

Linear Type

Cross-linked Type Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Breakdown Data by Application:

Electric and Electronic Field

Automobile Industrial

Industrial Field

Aerospace Field