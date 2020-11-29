Non-Woven Disc Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR Value, Industry Share, Key Company Profiles, Type, Applications, Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Non-Woven Disc Market provides deep understanding, clarifies varieties of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of Non-Woven Disc market and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Non-Woven Disc market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Non-Woven Disc market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Saint-Gobain

3M

SIA Abrasives (Bosch)

PFERD

Osborn

Mirka

Klingspor

Bibielle

Hermes Abrasives

Nihon Kenshi

ARC Abrasives

Dewalt

The LBA Innovation Way

Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives

Non-Woven Disc is a kind of disc sandpaper with non-woven fabric substrate used in polishing process. Europe and USA are the main production base of Non-Woven Disc.Europe and USA are the largest consumption region of Non-Woven Disc in 2015 by volume.The USA consumed about 23% of total consumption market share. China and Japan each consumed 13% and 10% of total consumption market share. Scope of the Non-Woven Disc Market Report : The global Non-Woven Disc market is valued at 81 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 113.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Non-Woven Disc in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Non-Woven Disc Breakdown Data by Type:

Quick Change Type

Arbor Hole Type Non-Woven Disc Breakdown Data by Application:

Automotive

Furniture

Machinery

Electronics