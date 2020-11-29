High Purity Quartz Sand Market Size 2020 : Share Industry Trends, Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2026

High Purity Quartz Sand Market Report provide complete analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Report cover tactical profiling of key players in the market, extensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

This report studies the High Purity Quartz Sand market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Covia

The Quartz Corp (TQC)

Mineracao Santa Rosa(MSR)

Russian Quartz

Jiangsu Pacific Quartz

Donghai Colorful Mineral Products

Donghai Shihu Quartz

Xinyi Mingwang Quartz Sand

This report studies the High Purity Quartz Sand, the SiO2 content is more 99.99%, and Fe2O3 content is less than 0.001%. Used in the fabrication of integrated circuits, solar photovoltaic cells, and high-intensity lighting. The typical high purity quartz sands are IOTA® high purity quartz sands, made by Unimin Corporation. In next few years, several new entrants will expand the High Purity Quartz Sand production capacity, especially the entrants from Australia, like HPQ Materials, Creswick Quartz, Australian Silica Quartz Pty Ltd and Solar Quartz Technologies Limited(SQTX) etc. Other entrants like Nordic Mining, I-Minerals and Suricate Minerals also have planned to develop the High Purity Quartz Sand in future. The global High Purity Quartz Sand market is valued at 494.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 580.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the High Purity Quartz Sand in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. High Purity Quartz Sand Breakdown Data by Type:

Semiconductors Grade

Solar Grade

Lighting and Other Grade High Purity Quartz Sand Breakdown Data by Application:

Microelectronics

Solar Photovoltaic

Lighting Industry

Optics