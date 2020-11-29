Stored Product Pest Control Market 2020 with Top Countries Data By Market Size, Types, Competitive Landscape, Trends, Opportunities And Forecast to 2026

Stored Product Pest Control Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Stored Product Pest Control industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Stored Product Pest Control report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Stored Product Pest Control market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

This report studies the Stored Product Pest Control market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Nufarm Short Description about Stored Product Pest Control Market: Facilities that process, store, or sell grains and dried goods are at risk for infestation by stored product insects. These pests can rapidly move throughout a facility to attack dried, stored foods in grocery stores, warehouses, and processing facilities, destroying the products. In addition, some stored product insects create cocoons and webbing that can clog machinery and lead to costly downtime.Pest management is a key component of healthy living, food safety and sanitation programs.Rice elephant, saw grain thief, gluten, big grain thief, quaint pirate, longhorn pirate, wheat moth, Indian moth, pink moth, etc., are the main pests in the majority of grain production areas. Aluminium Phosphide (AlP) is used as a rodenticide, insecticide, and fumigant for stored cereal grains. It is used to kill small verminous mammals such as moles and rodents. Aluminium Phosphide (AlP) is used as both a fumigant and an oral pesticide. As a rodenticide, aluminium phosphide pellets are provided as a mixture with food for consumption by the rodents. The acid in the digestive system of the rodent reacts with the phosphide to generate the toxic phosphine gas. Aluminium phosphide reacts with water or acids to release phosphine: AlP + 3 H2O → Al(OH)3 + PH3 AlP + 3 H+ → Al3+ + PH3 There are many manufacturers in the world. We mainly analysis Detia-Degesch, UPL Group, Shenyang Fengshou, Jining Shengcheng, Jining Yimin, Jining Yongfeng, Bayer, BASF, Nufarmetc. In the world wide, pest control manufactures mainly distribute in North America, APAC and Europe. Stored Product Pest Control are mainly divided into aluminum phosphide and magnesium phosphide, which are mainly used for pest control of cereals, vegetables and fruits. Due to the toxicity of metal phosphates, many companies devote themselves to developing new products. The global Stored Product Pest Control market is valued at 361.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 521.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Stored Product Pest Control in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Stored Product Pest Control Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Stored Product Pest Control market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Stored Product Pest Control Breakdown Data by Type:

