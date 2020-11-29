Disposable Straw Market Size 2020 : Research Report on Leading Players, Sales, Price, Covid 19 Impact on Business prospects, Future Investment and Forecast 2026

Disposable Straw Market Report gives detailed information of major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Disposable Straw market Report presents a professional and deep analysis on the present state of Disposable Straw Market that Includes major types, major applications, Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

This report studies the Disposable Straw market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Pacli

Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark)

Soton

Nippon Straw

PT. Strawland

Canada Brown Eco Products

Okstraw

Tianjin Quanyuyu Plastic Products

Long-Cheng Plastic Packaging

GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd

Austraw Pty Ltd

B & B Straw Pack

TIPI Straws

Vegware

R&M Plastic Products

Aleco Straws

Wow Plastics Inc.

A Disposable Straw is a small pipe that allows its user to more conveniently consume a beverage. A thin tube of paper, plastic (such as polypropylene and polylactic acid), by placing one end in the mouth and the other in the beverage. In the industry, Pacli profits most in 2018 and recent years, while Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark) and Soton ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.62%, 11.81% and 10.13% in 2018.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. The global Disposable Straw market is valued at 470.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 811.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Disposable Straw in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Disposable Straw Breakdown Data by Type:

Disposable Paper Straw

Disposable Plastic Straw Disposable Straw Breakdown Data by Application:

Hotels

Bars & Lounges

Cafes

Restaurants & Motels