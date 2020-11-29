Healthcare Furniture Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data : Analysis Report by Regions, CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Price, Covid 19 Impact Analysis, Future Trends and Forecast 2026

Healthcare Furniture Market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology classification and applications. Healthcare Furniture market report focusses on global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this Healthcare Furniture Market report.

This report studies the Healthcare Furniture market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Healthcare Furniture market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth

Paramount Bed Holdings

Kimball

Wieland Healthcare

Hill-Rom

Flexsteel Healthcare Furniture

Kwalu

KI

Stiegelmeyer

Stryker

Champion Manufacturing

Krug

Forhealth Furnire

Stance Healthcare

Groupe Lacasse

Knoll

Norix Furniture

Healthcare Furniture is the Furniture specially designed for healthcare use. Healthcare furniture along with modern medical equipment have important role to play in health care. They not only help surgeons to perform the critical surgery with utmost safety of patient, but also make patients feel comfortable during their stay in hospital or the surgery/post-surgery as well. The healthcare furniture is classified into the Patient Chairs, Recliners, Sleepers, Overbed Tables, Bedside Cabinets, and other according to the product type. As of 2018, patient chairs segment has largest sales volume, contributing more than 53% of the total market share, while recliners and sleepers seeing fast growing in the past few years. The global Healthcare Furniture market is valued at 3971.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 5800.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Healthcare Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Healthcare Furniture Breakdown Data by Type:

Patient Chairs

Recliners

Sleepers

Overbed Tables

Bedside Cabinets

Others Healthcare Furniture Breakdown Data by Application:

Hospital

Home