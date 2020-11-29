Fully Threaded Rod Market Report with Top Countries Data : Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Types & Market Analysis by Application and Forecast by 2026

Fully Threaded Rod Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Fully Threaded Rod Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturers and market shares for company. Fully Threaded Rod market report also provides comprehensive information on “Industry Production”, “Sales and Consumption Status” and ” market Prospects”

This report studies the Fully Threaded Rod market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Fully Threaded Rod market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Jiaxing Brother Standard

Zhejiang New Oriental Fastener Group

MEIJIANLI

Zhejiang junyue standard part

Vulcan Steel Products

Bossard Group

WÜRTH

All America Threaded Products

Bodegraven Metaal NV (BOMET)

J Penen & Co

Haiyan Wanrui Standard Part

Sachiya Steel International

Scope Metals

Kapson India

Sanwa Iron

Canco Fastener

Precision Brand Products

Threaded Rod, also known as All Thread, ATR, Redi-Rod, Threaded Bar, and Stud, is essentially a long bolt without a head. It is also used for fastening anything from an anchor bolt, to suspending electrical or plumbing equipment from a ceiling and often used in drop ceiling application. Fully Threaded Rods are often used with coupling nuts in tension assemblies. The fully threaded rod is classified into the Carbon Steel Threaded Rod, Stainless Steel Threaded Rod, Galvanized Steel Threaded Rod and other (Nylon, Aluminum, brass, etc.) according to the product type. As of 2018, carbon steel threaded rod segment dominates the market contributing about 41.72% of the total market share. Fully threaded rod is widely applied in construction, Oil & gas Industry, Machinery, Aerospace & Marine others industry, in 2018, demand for a Construction industry occupied the largest market, with 73% share. The global Fully Threaded Rod market is valued at 1343.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2056.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Fully Threaded Rod in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Fully Threaded Rod Breakdown Data by Type:

Carbon Steel Threaded Rod

Stainless Steel Threaded Rod

Galvanized Steel Threaded Rod

Others Fully Threaded Rod Breakdown Data by Application:

Construction

Oil & Gas Industry