Programmable Power Supply Device Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2026

This report studies the Programmable Power Supply Device market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

AMETEK Programmable Power

TDK-Lambda

Tektronix

Chroma ATE Inc

Keysight Technologies

Magna-Power Electronics,Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

B&K Precision

EA Elektro-Automatik

XP Power

GW Instek

Rigol Technologies

Kepco Inc

Puissance Plus

Versatile Power

Programmable power supplies are sometimes called "system" power supplies, as they are often used as part of a computer-operated system for testing or production. Programmable Power Supply mainly has three kinds, including Single-Output Type, Dual-Output Type and Multiple-Output Type. The production market share of Single-Output Type Programmable Power Supply is 75.92% in 2018.North America is the largest Production of Programmable Power Supply, with a revenue market share nearly 26.06% in 2018. The second place is Europe; following North America with the revenue market share over 24.80% in 2018. Asia is another important Production market of Programmable Power Supply. The global Programmable Power Supply Device market is valued at 857.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1313.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. Programmable Power Supply Device Breakdown Data by Type:

Single-Output Type

Dual-Output Type

Multiple-Output Type Programmable Power Supply Device Breakdown Data by Application:

Semiconductor Fabrication

Automotive Electronics Test

Industrial Production

University & Laboratory

Medical