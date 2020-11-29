Cobalt Acetate Market 2020 : Growth, Opportunities, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data & Forecast To 2026

Cobalt Acetate Market Report studies current as well as future aspects of the Cobalt Acetate Industry. the Cobalt Acetate market provides Cobalt Acetate demand, trends and segmentation analysis. Global Cobalt Acetate industry report presents the up to date and useful market insights stating the product definition, product type, variety of applications.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the Cobalt Acetate market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15040987

Global Cobalt Acetate market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Coremax Corporation

Mechema Chemicals International

Umicore

Freeport Cobalt

Full Yield Industry

Kansai Catalyst

ICoNiChem

Nanjing Chemical Reagent

Liaoyang Synthetic Catalyst

XiaXian Yunli Chemical

Jiangxi Nuclear Industry

Jinhaiwan Chemical

TIANFU CHEMICAL

Dalian Well Short Description about Cobalt Acetate Market: Cobalt (II) acetate is the cobalt salt of acetic acid. It is commonly found as the Cobalt Acetate Crystal Co (CH3CO2)2·4 H2O, abbreviated Co (OAc) 2·4 H2O. It is a very import oxidation catalyst for PTA. Globally, production of cobalt acetate is mainly dominated by a few companies, such Mechema Chemicals, CoreMax, Freeport Cobalt, Umicore and so on. As for the production base, China is the largest region. In 2018, 80.65% cobalt acetate was produced in these two regions. When considering the consumption, which is dominated by the PTA industry, China, North America and India are the key consumers of cobalt acetate. In 2018, 62.60%, 8.13% and 10.87% cobalt acetate were consumed in those regions respectively. Scope of the Cobalt Acetate Market Report : The global Cobalt Acetate market is valued at 150.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 231.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Cobalt Acetate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Cobalt Acetate Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Cobalt Acetate market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Cobalt Acetate Breakdown Data by Type:

Cobalt Acetate Solution

Cobalt Acetate Crystal Cobalt Acetate Breakdown Data by Application:

Paint Driers

Catalysts

Pigment & Textile Dying