Air Purifiers Market 2020 : Research Report by Size, Manufactures with Top Countries Data, Types, Application and Forecast to 2026

Air Purifiers Market Report starts with giving a brief overview of product classification, product definition, industry chain structure, various applications of the Air Purifiers market, leading manufacturers of the Air Purifiers industry. It also delivers an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

This report studies the Air Purifiers market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Air Purifiers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Sharp

Philips

Panasonic

Daikin

Honeywell

Coway

Xiao Mi

Electrolux

Whirlpool

YADU

Midea

Blueair

Lexy

Samsung

Austin

An air purifier or air cleaner is a device which removes contaminants from the air in a room. These devices are commonly marketed as being beneficial to allergy sufferers and asthmatics, and at reducing or eliminating second-hand tobacco smoke. The global leading players in this market are Sharp, Panasonic, Philips, Daikin, and Honeywell, which account for above 70% of total production value. North America and Europe are leading consumers owing to greater disposable income, massive industrialization, environmental protection laws and increased awareness to curb pollution. Asia-Pacific has been a catalytic driver in the demand of air purifier market. In the developing nations, such as India and China, the industrial revolutionization is at its peak, which is expected to drive the demand for air purifier market in both of the nations. The global Air Purifiers market is valued at 9402.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 12410 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Air Purifiers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Air Purifiers Breakdown Data by Type:

HEPA

Activated Carbon

Static Electricity

Ion and Ozone Generator

Others Air Purifiers Breakdown Data by Application:

Residential

Commercial