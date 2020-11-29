Rutile TiO2 Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data : Analysis Report on Leading Players, CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Price, Covid 19 Impact Analysis, Future Investment,Trends and Forecast 2026

Rutile TiO2 Market Report gives overview of Related Market including Types, Applications and Top Manufacturers with characteristics, technology and market chain with Analysis and latest market trends and growth. The Rutile TiO2 market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2020 to 2026.

This report studies the Rutile TiO2 market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Rutile TiO2 market competition by top manufacturers:

Chemours

Venator

Cristal

Kronos

Tronox

Lomon Billions Group

ISK

CNNC Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide

Shandong Doguide Group

Group DF

Tayca

Titanium dioxide, which chemical formula is TiO2, is a white inorganic pigment. It is amphoteric oxide with white solid or powder and has the advantages of non-toxic, best opacity, best whiteness and brightness. Titanium dioxide can be widely used in paint, plastics, paper, etc. Rutile is a mineral composed primarily of titanium dioxide (TiO2). Rutile is the most common natural form of TiO2. Other rarer polymorphs of TiO2 are known including anatase, akaogiite, and brookite. Titanium dioxide (TiO2) is the standard white pigment used principally in paints, paper, and plastics. It is the most important pigment in the world, accounting for approximately 70% of total pigment volume. Titanium dioxide is made by processing a variety of titanium-containing minerals such as ilmenite and rutile. Rutile has a titanium dioxide content of 94–96%, making it highly desirable as a feedstock. The global Rutile TiO2 market is valued at 19000 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 25940 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Rutile TiO2 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Rutile TiO2 Breakdown Data by Type:

Sulfate Process

Chloride Process Rutile TiO2 Breakdown Data by Application:

Paint

Plastics

Paper