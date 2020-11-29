2-Methyl-1, 3-Propanediol Market 2020 : Market Size With Top Countries Data, Share, Manufacturers, Types, Applications, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Forecast to 2026

2-Methyl-1, 3-Propanediol Market Research Report 2020-2026 cover detailed competitive outlook including the 2-Methyl-1, 3-Propanediol Industry share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The 2-Methyl-1, 3-Propanediol market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the 2-Methyl-1, 3-Propanediol market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global 2-Methyl-1, 3-Propanediol market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Dairen Chemical Corp

LyondellBasell

2-Methyl-1,3-Propanediol, also called 1,3-Dihydroxyisobutane, 1,3-Dihydroxy-2-methylpropane, 2-Methylpropan-1,3-diol or MP Diol, is a by-product which is produced by hybroformylation, hydorgenation of Ally Alcohol, carbon monoxide and hydrogen. The MPO industry is an oligopoly, that is, a market with a very limited number of producers, a result of the high market entry barriers of high capital costs and the time-consuming. Dairen Chemical Corp and LyondellBasell are the only two large players in the world. The global 2-Methyl-1, 3-Propanediol market is valued at 136.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 168 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the 2-Methyl-1, 3-Propanediol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade 2-Methyl-1, 3-Propanediol Breakdown Data by Application:

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (Composites)

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (Gel Coats)

Saturated Polyester for Coating

Polyurethane

Plasticizers

MPO Alkoxylate

MPO Polycarbonate

Modified Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)