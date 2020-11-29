Cardboard Edge Protectors Market Report with Top Countries Data : Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Types & Market Analysis by Application and Forecast by 2026

Cardboard Edge Protectors Market Report studies current as well as future aspects of the Cardboard Edge Protectors Industry. the Cardboard Edge Protectors market provides Cardboard Edge Protectors demand, trends and segmentation analysis. Global Cardboard Edge Protectors industry report presents the up to date and useful market insights stating the product definition, product type, variety of applications.

This report studies the Cardboard Edge Protectors market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Cardboard Edge Protectors market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Sonoco Products

Packaging Corporation of America

Signode Industrial Group (Crown Holdings)

VPK Packaging Group

Kunert Gruppe (Paul & Co GmbH & Co KG)

Cascades Inc

Primapack SAE

Konfida

Romiley Board Mill

Tubembal

Litco International

Smurfit Kappa

Cordstrap B.V

OEMSERV

Eltete Oy

Napco National

Pacfort Packaging Industries

N.A.L. Company

Spiralpack

Cardboard Edge Protector is made of paper or cardboard materials, which is designed to protect, stabilise and reinforce palletised loads during transit and storage. There are many different types of Cardboard Edge Protectors. The market can be segmented into: L Type, U Type and Others. L Type is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 67.62% market share in 2018. By application, Food & Beverage Applications is the largest consumer group, with market share of 24.89% in 2018. The global Cardboard Edge Protectors market is valued at 2458.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3335.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Cardboard Edge Protectors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Cardboard Edge Protectors Breakdown Data by Type:

L Type Edge Protectors

U Type Edge Protectors

Others Cardboard Edge Protectors Breakdown Data by Application:

Food & Beverage

Building & Construction

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Chemicals