Chassis Mount Resistors Market 2020 : Growth, Opportunities, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data & Forecast To 2026

Global Chassis Mount Resistors market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

ARCOL (Ohmite)

TE Connectivity

Vishay

TT Electronics

Yageo

Stackpole Electronics

Johanson Dielectrics

Pak Heng

Shenzhen Yingfa Electronics

Mingsheng Electronic

Autrou

Riedon

Shenzhen Kawaxin Electronics

A Chassis mount resistor is an electrical component used to resist the flow of electric current and they have a stated value of resistance. In it high power wirewound resistors are housed in a finned metal case that can be bolted to a metal chassis for effective dissipation of heat generated from the component. Nowadays, global Chassis Mount Resistors production areas are mainly in North America, Europe, China, Taiwan. In 2018, China Chassis Mount Resistors production takes about 32.08% with 99.6 M Units and it is the largest production region. North America was a major market for Chassis Mount Resistors in 2018 and is estimated to expand due to the rising number of industries. The growing demand for Chassis Mount Resistors in the New Energy Control System sector is also likely to boost the need for Chassis Mount Resistors in Asia Pacific in 2018. The global Chassis Mount Resistors market is valued at 191.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 312.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026. Chassis Mount Resistors Breakdown Data by Type:

1 to 10 Watts

>10 to 100 Watts

>100 to 300 Watts

Above 300 Watts Chassis Mount Resistors Breakdown Data by Application:

New Energy Control System

Power Supply

Security Camera/Monitor

Industrial/Automation System

VFD Control/CNC Equipment