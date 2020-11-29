Li-Ion Battery Separators Market Sales and Revenue with Top Countries Data, Share by Application / Types (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2026)

Li-Ion Battery Separators Market Report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Li-Ion Battery Separators market. Li-Ion Battery Separators industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Li-Ion Battery Separators industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The Li-Ion Battery Separators Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Global Li-Ion Battery Separators market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Asahi Kasei

SK Innovation

Toray

Celgard

UBE

Sumitomo Chem

Entek

Evonik

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

W-SCOPE

Senior Tech

Jinhui Hi-Tech

Xinxiang Zhongke Science and Technology

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Suzhou GreenPower

Henan YiTeng New Energy

Nantong Tianfeng New Material

Tianjin DG Membrane Tech

Yunnan Yuntianhua

FSDH

Hongtu Lidian Gemo Technology

SEMCORP

Hebei Gellec

Zhenghua Separator

Lithium-ion battery separator is polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), or trilayer PP/PE/PP electrolytic separator membranes which plays a critical role of separating the cathode from the anode. It is this separation of charge that allows the battery to generate electricity. Lithium battery separators continue to rise in the global market.In terms of application category, the rising trend of power vehicles far exceeds other types of products, and it is expected to occupy 60% or more of the market by 2025. The global Li-Ion Battery Separators market is valued at 7367.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 20920 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2021-2026.

Wet Method

Dry Method

Others Li-Ion Battery Separators Breakdown Data by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Power Vehicle

Electric Power Storage