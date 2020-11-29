Peripheral Guidewire Market 2020 : Research Report by Size, Manufactures with Top Countries Data, Types, Application and Forecast to 2026

Peripheral Guidewire Market Report gives overview of Related Market including Types, Applications and Top Manufacturers with characteristics, technology and market chain with Analysis and latest market trends and growth. The Peripheral Guidewire market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2020 to 2026.

Global Peripheral Guidewire market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Terumo Medical

Abbott Vascular

Asahi Intecc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

Integer

Medtronic

TE Connectivity

Merit

SP Medical

Epflex

Peripheral Guidewires are used during percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) for guiding stents or balloon catheters to the site of blockage in the peripheral vasculature. The Peripheral Guidewires Market is segmented into Hydrophilic Peripheral Guidewires and Non-Hydrophilic Peripheral Guidewires. Peripheral wires play an important role in many fields.Huge downstream demand has driven the production of angular, j-type and linear peripheral wires.The main sales markets are located in North America and Europe.After sweeping North America and Europe, China and Japan also have strong purchasing markets.North America is the largest consumer of peripheral wires, with a market share of more than 40% in 2019. The global Peripheral Guidewire market is valued at 630.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1198.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026. Peripheral Guidewire Breakdown Data by Type:

Angled

J Shape

Straight Peripheral Guidewire Breakdown Data by Application:

Interventional