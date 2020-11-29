Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data : Analysis Report on Leading Players, CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Price, Covid 19 Impact Analysis, Future Investment,Trends and Forecast 2026

Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Research Report provides key information about the industry, including invaluable facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

This report studies the Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Maruti Suzuki

Volkswagen

Fiat

Honda

General Motors

Renault

Hyundai

Ford

Iran Khodro

Volvo Group

PSA

A natural gas vehicle (NGV) is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG). Natural gas vehicles should not be confused with vehicles powered by LPG (mainly propane), which is a fuel with a fundamentally different composition. Natural gas vehicles play an important role in business and personal use.Huge downstream demand has driven production of natural gas vehicles.The main sales markets are located in the asia-pacific region dominated by China and South America.After sweeping the asia-pacific region, South America, North America and Europe also have a strong procurement market.Asia-pacific is the region with the largest consumption of natural gas vehicles, with a market share of more than 50 percent in 2019. The global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market is valued at 8510 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 14200 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

CNG Vehicle

LNG Vehicle Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Breakdown Data by Application:

Passenger Cars