Rocket Engine Market Size 2020 : Share Industry Trends, Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2026

CASC

Space X

Roscosmos

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

A rocket engine uses stored rocket propellant mass for forming its high-speed propulsive jet. Rocket engines are reaction engines, obtaining thrust in accordance with Newton's third law. Rocket engines play an important role in aviation and ballistic missiles, and downstream demand drives the rocket engine trade.The main manufacturing markets are in Europe and North America.After sweeping Europe and North America, China and Japan have similarly advanced production technologies.Japan has the highest return on investment of rocket engines in the world but the trading volume is very low, China is second but the trading volume is also low, North America is the largest trading volume in the world, and the revenue market share in 2019 is more than 50%. The global Rocket Engine market is valued at 2807.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3389.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.

Liquid Rocket Engine

Solid Rocket Engine Rocket Engine Breakdown Data by Application:

Spacecraft