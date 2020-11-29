Equestrian Apparel Market Size 2020 : Research Report on Leading Players, Sales and Revenue, Price, Covid 19 Impact Analysis, Future Investment and Forecast 2026

Equestrian Apparel Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Equestrian Apparel Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturers and market shares for company. Equestrian Apparel market report also provides comprehensive information on “Industry Production”, “Sales and Consumption Status” and ” market Prospects”

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Equestrian Apparel market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Equestrian Apparel market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

UVEX

Decathlon

Horseware

Pikeur

Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.

Ariat

Noble Outfitters

GPA

Kerrits

Mountain Horse

KEP ITALIA

CASCO

Parlanti

KYLIN

Equetech

Devon-Aire

Tredstep

SSG Gloves

Horse riding apparel, also known as equestrian clothing, the equestrian clothing mainly composed by several body parts, like boots, helmets, breeches, etc. The purpose for wearing equestrian clothing was to provide safety and comfort for riders, also the equestrian clothing itself can represent a fashion icon for both riders and normal consumers. The classification of Horse Riding Apparel includes Clothes, Boots, Helmets and Gloves, and the revenue proportion of helmets in 2018 is about 53.20%. Horse Riding Apparel is widely used for females and males. The most proportion of Horse Riding Apparel is for females, and the revenue shares in 2018 is 72%. The global Equestrian Apparel market is valued at 2551.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2894.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Equestrian Apparel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Clothes

Helmets

Boot

Gloves Equestrian Apparel Breakdown Data by Application:

Female