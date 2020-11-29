Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data : Analysis Report by Regions, CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Price, Covid 19 Impact Analysis, Future Trends and Forecast 2026

Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market Report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend market. Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Shell

Phillips 66

CNPC

ExxonMobil Chemical

TOP Solvent

Junyuan Petroleum Group

South Hampton Resources

Aeropres Corporation

Diversified CPC

Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend contain Isopentane and Normalpentane as the main ingredients. The single principal content is not less than 10%, not more than 90%. Pentane blend is a very fast evaporating hydrocarbon solvent and low in impurities such as sulphur, olefins, benzene and total aromatics. Examples of end uses for this solvent are blowing agent, electronic cleaning and polymerisation. Mixed pentane is a low-cost blowing agent. Over the past few decades, the technology and development of mixed pentane have not developed by leaps and bounds. In the Asia-Pacific region, EPS is growing faster. The EPS industry in the US and Europe is already quite stable. The global Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend market is valued at 114.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 177 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026. Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Breakdown Data by Type:

Pentane 85/15

Pentane 80/20

Pentane 70/30

Pentane 60/40

Pentane 50/50

Pentane 20/80

Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Breakdown Data by Application:

EPS Blowing Agent

Electronic Cleaning

Chemical Solvent

Aerosol Propellant