Paint Protection Film Market Size 2020 : Detailed Analysis on Top Countries, Shares, Sales, Price, CAGR, Impact of Covid-19 on Paint Protection Film, Future Investment, Trends and Forecast 2026

This report studies the Paint Protection Film market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Paint Protection Film market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

3M Company

Eastman

Avery Denison

XPEL

Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain)

Orafol

Argotec (Schweitzer-Mauduit International)

Sharpline Converting

Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA)

PremiumShield

KDX Window Film

Shanghai Kuiba (Ruikawei)

China BOP

NICK

Paint protection film is also known as to as clear bra, clear paint film, PPF and clear film. It is a thermoplastic urethane film and also utilizes polymeric calendered PVC film, adhesives and clay coated paper. It is majorly applied on exposed painted automotive exteriors such as side mirrors, hoods, door edges, door handle cavities, bumpers, rocker panel, and wheel flare. The film provides protection from stone chips, bug damage, automotive fluid stains, road tar stains, scratches, and punishing outdoor weathering. Eastman was the world's biggest manufacturer in the Paint Protection Film industry, accounted for 21% revenue market share of the global market, followed by 3M Company, Avery Denison , XPEL, Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain), Orafol, Argotec (Schweitzer-Mauduit International), Sharpline Converting, Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA), PremiumShield, KDX Window Film, Shanghai Kuiba (Ruikawei), China BOP, NICK, Hebei Shulaimeide.The top 5 companies had a combined market share of 67% of the global total. North America was the largest consumption area in the world in 2018. Scope of the Paint Protection Film Market Report : The global Paint Protection Film market is valued at 1033 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1439.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Paint Protection Film in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Paint Protection Film Breakdown Data by Type:

PVC Type Paint Protection Film

PU Type Paint Protection Film

TPU Type Paint Protection Film Paint Protection Film Breakdown Data by Application:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense