Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Key Players, Top Countries Data, Manufactures, Future Investment, Business Development, Growth and Forecast 2026

This report studies the Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

DowDuPont

Henkel

Honeywell

Laird Technologies

3M

SEMIKRON

ShinEtsu

Momentive

Aavid

AI Technology

Huitian

Kingbali

HFC

Boom New Materials

Polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) are polymer based materials used for supporting heat sink to remove heat from the heat sources in various equipment. They are generally used in the form of a secondary thermally conductive material to replace the thermally insulating air between the two surfaces. Besides helping in the efficient transfer of heat, TIM also act as adhesives and strengthen the mechanical link between surfaces. Polymer-based TIM are the most commonly used TIM, and owing to their superior conductive and adhesive properties, they find extensive usage for thermal management applications in various industrial sectors, including electrical and electronics, telecom, and automotive. Polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) include many forms. And each form has different application industries with price difference. With thermal conductive effect of polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM), the downstream application industries will need more polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) products. So, polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers are trying to produce good performance polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) through improving technology. The global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market is valued at 767.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 870.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Polymer Based Thermal Sheet

Polymer Based Thermal Tapes

Polymer Based Thermal Liquid

Others Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Breakdown Data by Application:

Lighting Industry

Computer Industry

Energy Industry

Telecom Industry