Beryllium Market Report with Top Countries Data : Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Types & Market Analysis by Application and Forecast by 2026

This report studies the Beryllium market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Beryllium market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Materion Corp(US)

Ulba Metallurgical Plant(KZ)

Fuyun Hengsheng Beryllium Industry(CN)

Beryllium is the lightest alkaline earth metal with atomic number 4. It is relatively rare in the universe. In this report, we just statistic pure beryllium metal. The Beryllium industry concentration is relatively high; there are more very few manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from America. In the world wide, American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Materion Corp. In Kazakhstan, it is Ulba Metallurgical Plant, which leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures are located in Xinjiang and Hunan province. The global Beryllium market is valued at 74 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 101.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

Optics Grade

Military and Aerospace Grade

Nuclear Grade

Other Beryllium Breakdown Data by Application:

Military and Aerospace

Nuclear and Energy Research

Imaging Technologies & X-rays