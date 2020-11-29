Dextranase Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Growth by Opportunities, Application, Current Trend and Forecast by 2026

Dextranase Market is analyzed for major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, market sales in terms of value and volume, emerging opportunities, market growth trends, factors driving this Dextranase market, threats associated with them and market performance of key vendors along with key regions.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Dextranase market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Dextranase market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Novozymes

Amano

Specialty Enzymes

Aumgene Biosciences

Dyadic Netherlands

EN Group

SunHY

Sunson

Vland Biotech Group

Shandong Longda Bio-Products

Yangshao Bo-Chemical

Shandong Jienuo Enzyme

Hunan Hong Ying Xiang Biochemistry

Shandong Sukahan Bio-Technology

Hunan Lerkam Blology

Youtell Biotechnology Short Description about Dextranase Market: Dextranase is obtained through submerged fermentation with the use of Bacillus Lichenifomis strains; the enzyme is an endonuclease, loyal acting β- glucan 1, 3 and 1, 4 glycosidic bonds, produce three – 5 glucose units oligosaccharides and glucose. The product can effectively break downβ- glucan in wheat and cereals endosperm cell walls, in the beer brewing used to reduce the viscosity of wort and improve the filtration performance, improve malt dissolution rate, to prevent the beer cloudy, stable quality of beer. Product is pale yellow powder or brown liquid; temperature range in 30 -60 ℃, the optimum temperature range in 50 -55 ℃; Applicable PH range 4.8-7.5, the optimum PH range 6.0-6.5. Currently, Dextranase market is saturated; many manufacturers gradually withdraw from this area, currently, Novozymes and Amano take high market share. Dextranase as a single enzyme, the manufacturer’s profit margin decreased year by year; however, the businesses of produce food-grade and non-food grade Dextranase, the prices and gross margins vary greatly. Scope of the Dextranase Market Report : The global Dextranase market is valued at 50 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 49 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -0.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Dextranase in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Dextranase Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Dextranase market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Dextranase Breakdown Data by Type:

Food Grade

Feed Grade Dextranase Breakdown Data by Application:

Feed Industry