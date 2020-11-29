Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Size 2020 : Detailed Analysis on Top Countries, Shares, Sales, Price, CAGR, Impact of Covid-19 on Glacial Acrylic Acid, Future Investment, Trends and Forecast 2026

Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Report gives detailed information of major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Glacial Acrylic Acid market Report presents a professional and deep analysis on the present state of Glacial Acrylic Acid Market that Includes major types, major applications, Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Glacial Acrylic Acid market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Glacial Acrylic Acid market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

BASF

DowDuPont

Nippon Shokubai

Arkema

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical

Idemitsu Kosan

Hexion

Sasol

Formosa Plastics

Taixing Jurong Chemical

Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical

Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid

Sanmu Group

Shandong kaitai petrochemical

Glacial acrylic acid (GAA) is a clear, colorless liquid with an acrid odour which is miscible with water, alcohols and ethers. The chemical formula is CH2=CHCO2H. It is an unsaturated monocarboxylic acid which will undergo the typical reactions of a carboxylic acid as well as those of a vinyl compound. It is used in the production of polymers and acrylate esters and as a feedstock for chemical syntheses.The purity of the glacial acrylic acid is usually above the content of 99%. In this report, we count the glacial acrylic acid product. There are many manufacturers producing glacial acrylic acid in the world and also many research and development institutions are researching and developing on the glacial acrylic acid product. The largest company occupies about 21% which is the most part of production of Glacial Acrylic Acid. Scope of the Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Report : The global Glacial Acrylic Acid market is valued at 3296.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 4119.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Glacial Acrylic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Glacial Acrylic Acid market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Glacial Acrylic Acid Breakdown Data by Type:

Glacial Acrylic Acid for Super Absorbent Polymers(SAP)

Glacial Acrylic Acid for Polyacrylates

Glacial Acrylic Acid for Detergent Cobuilders

Glacial Acrylic Acid for Other Products Glacial Acrylic Acid Breakdown Data by Application:

Chemical Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Detergent Industry