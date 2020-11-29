Vegetable Protein Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR Value, Industry Share, Key Company Profiles, Type, Applications, Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Vegetable Protein Market Report gives overview of Related Market including Types, Applications and Top Manufacturers with characteristics, technology and market chain with Analysis and latest market trends and growth. The Vegetable Protein market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2020 to 2026.
Vegetable protein refers to the proteins extracted from plants like soybean, wheat, rice, pea, etc. The protein is an important component of human cells, consisting of monomers called amino acids. Vegetable protein is an alternative to animal protein and it can be absorbed easily. Protein is important to human body. Most people require about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or about 58 grams of protein per day for a 160-pound adult.
The difference between the animal protein and vegetable protein lies in the amino acid content. Animal proteins are called complete proteins because they contain all essential amino acids. Animal protein has the amino acids that the body is unable to synthesize and must be included in the diet to allow for the proper conduct of protein synthesis. Vegetable protein composition does not provide all the amino acids. Unlike animal proteins, vegetable proteins are low in fat and produce nitrogenous waste, which is the waste products of proteins, which should be less harmful to avoid overloading the kidneys.
United States is still one of the major suppliers of vegetable protein. There are enough raw materials like soybean, wheat and corn in United States. The biggest companies like Du Pont and ADM are located in United Stated and they have established many branches around the world. The global Vegetable Protein market is valued at 11530 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 24960 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Vegetable Protein in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
