Acrylic Acid Market Size (Impact of Covid 19 ) : Growth Factors, CAGR, Trends and Top Countries Data & Global Industry Analysis 2020-2026

Acrylic Acid Market Report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Acrylic Acid market. Acrylic Acid industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Acrylic Acid industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The Acrylic Acid Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

This report studies the Acrylic Acid market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Acrylic Acid market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Basf

DowDuPont

Nippon Shokubai

Akema

Formosa

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chem

Toagosei

Sasol

Hexion

Idemitsu Kosan

Jiangsu Jurong

HUAYI

Satellite

Basf-YPC

Sanmu Group

Shandong Kaitai

CNOOC

ChemChina

CNPC

Acrylic acid is an organic compound with the formula CH2=CHCO2H. It is the simplest unsaturated carboxylic acid, consisting of a vinyl group connected directly to a carboxylic acid terminus. This colorless liquid has a characteristic acrid or tart smell. It is miscible with water, alcohols, ethers, and chloroform. Acrylic acid market is mainly occupied by EU and Asian companies, the China companies' product is relatively lower in quality and price, and it is shocked by the Japan, Korea and Taiwan product. Scope of the Acrylic Acid Market Report : The global Acrylic Acid market is valued at 11860 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 11780 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -0.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Acrylic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Acrylic Acid market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Acrylic Acid Breakdown Data by Type:

Acrylic Acid 100%

Acrylic Acid 80%

Acrylic Acid/Toluene Acrylic Acid Breakdown Data by Application:

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)

Dispersants

Flocculants

Thickening Agents