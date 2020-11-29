Phloroglucinol Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR Value, Industry Share, Key Company Profiles, Type, Applications, Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Phloroglucinol Market Report provide complete analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Report cover tactical profiling of key players in the market, extensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Phloroglucinol market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Phloroglucinol is an organic compound that is mainly used in pharmaceuticals. Its molecular formula is C3H6O3, with molecular weight of 126.11004 g/mol. Phloroglucinol can be used to relieve convulsions as bulk pharmaceutical and manufacture various pharmaceuticals as pharmaceutical chemical intermediates. In industry, phloroglucinol can be applied in aqueous adhesives and it also serve as a coupler in textiles dyeing. China is the leading supplier of phloroglucinol. The production of Chinese manufacturers has occupied the vast majority of the market. There are 6 companies producing phloroglucinol with relatively large capacity. The global Phloroglucinol market is valued at 11 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 15 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Phloroglucinol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade Phloroglucinol Breakdown Data by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Adhesive Resins