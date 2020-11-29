Potassium Metabisulfite Market Size 2020 : Share Industry Trends, Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2026

Potassium Metabisulfite Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Potassium Metabisulfite industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Potassium Metabisulfite report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Potassium Metabisulfite market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

Global Potassium Metabisulfite market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Esseco

BASF

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Imperial Oilfield Chemicals

Jay Dinesh Chemicals

Shalibhadra Group

Triveni Chemicals

Shakti Chemicals

Ultramarines India

Advance Chemical Sales

Ram-Nath & Co.

Pat Impex

Shandong Minde Chemical

Potassium Metabisulfite, also called potassium pyrosulfite, is a white to faintly yellowish crystalline powder with a pungent sulfur odour. The main use for the chemical is as an antioxidant or chemical sterilant. It is a disulfite and is chemically very similar to sodium metabisulfite, with which it is sometimes used interchangeably. It is better than sodium metabisulfite because it does not add sodium to one's diet. In the world wide, Most of manufactures mainly distribute in Europe India and China. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like BASF and Essenco, both have perfect products. As to India, the number of the Potassium Metabisulfite players is far more than other areas. The global Potassium Metabisulfite market is valued at 104.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 151.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

Industrial Grade

Food Grade Potassium Metabisulfite Breakdown Data by Application:

Wine

Beer

Photography and Film

Food

Textile

Gold Processing