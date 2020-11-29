Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Market 2020 with Top Countries Data By Market Size, Types, Competitive Landscape, Trends, Opportunities And Forecast to 2026

Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Market Research Report 2020-2026 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Industry share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

This report studies the Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Warwick Chemicals

WeylChem Wiesbaden

Henkel(DUBAG)

Tetraacetylethylenediamine, commonly abbreviated as TAED, is an organic compound with the formula (CH3C(O))2NCH2CH2N(C(O)CH3)2. TAED (tetraacetylethylenediamine) is a bleaching activator which is mainly used in detergents and additives for laundry washing and dishwashing. Typical concentrations of TAED range between 1.4% and 13% in these products. It can be used in oxygen type powder detergent with sodium percarbonate. With the developing of wishing products, demand of tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) will increase in the next five, we estimate the global demand of tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) will keep increasing with low growth rate. Scope of the Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Market Report : The global Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market is valued at 362.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 441.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Breakdown Data by Type:

The Content of TAED is Between 90% and 92%

The Content of TAED is 94%

The Content of TAED is Greater than 94% Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Breakdown Data by Application:

Laundry Powder & Detergent