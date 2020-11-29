Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) Market Report with Top Countries Data : Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Types & Market Analysis by Application and Forecast by 2026

Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) Market Research Report provides key information about the industry, including invaluable facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (FEI)

JEOL

Hitachi

Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) is an imaging technology in which electron beams pass through very thinly sectioned specimens. As the electrons are transmitted through the specimen and interact with its structure, an image resolves that is magnified and focused onto an imaging medium, such as photographic film or a fluorescent screen, or captured by a special CCD camera. Because the electrons used in transmission electron microscopy have a very small wavelength, TEMs can image at much higher resolutions than conventional optical microscopes that depend on light beams. Due to their higher resolving power, TEMs play an important role in the fields of virology, cancer research, the study of materials, and in microelectronics research and development. Japan is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 70%. The global Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) market is valued at 617.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 890.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026. Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) Breakdown Data by Type:

0-80KV

80KV-200KV

Above 200KV Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) Breakdown Data by Application:

Life Science

Materials Science