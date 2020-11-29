Isoprenol Market Size 2020 by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate with Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2026

Isoprenol Market Report studies current as well as future aspects of the Isoprenol Industry. the Isoprenol market provides Isoprenol demand, trends and segmentation analysis. Global Isoprenol industry report presents the up to date and useful market insights stating the product definition, product type, variety of applications.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Isoprenol market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Isoprenol market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Kuraray

BASF

Jilin Zhongxin Chemical Group

Isoprenol is a type of hemiterpene alcohol and known as 3-methyl-3-butene-1-ol (3, 3, 1).It is a clear, colorless liquid produced industrially as an intermediate to 3-methyl-2-butene-1-ol (prenol, 3, 2, 1). At present, the isoprenol is monopolized industry, there are two key manufacturers dominate the market, Basf and Kuraray, which occupy for over 90% of global production in 2014. There are only two producers in China, they two started to produce the isoprenol products in 2012, the scale of production is small with less 4% of global production in 2014. The global Isoprenol market is valued at 220.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 258.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Isoprenol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Isoprenol Breakdown Data by Type:

90% Solanesol

95% Solanesol Isoprenol Breakdown Data by Application:

Coenzyme Q10

Vitamin K2