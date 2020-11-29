LCD TV Panel Market 2020 : Research Report by Size, Manufactures with Top Countries Data, Types, Application and Forecast to 2026

LCD TV Panel Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global LCD TV Panel industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects. Initially, report covers Product description, Classification, key Manufactures in LCD TV Panel Market.

This report studies the LCD TV Panel market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Samsung Display

LG Display

Innolux Crop.

AUO

CSOT

BOE

Sharp

Panasonic

LCD displays utilize two sheets of polarizing material with a liquid crystal solution between them. An electric current passed through the liquid causes the crystals to align so that light cannot pass through them. Each crystal, therefore, is like a shutter, either allowing light to pass through or blocking the light. LCD panel is the key components of LCD display. And the price trends of LCD panel directly affect the price of liquid crystal displays. LCD panel consists of several components: Glass substrate, drive electronics, polarizers, color filters etc. Only LCD panel applied for TV will be counted in this report Samsung Display, LG Display, Innolux Crop and AUO captured the top four revenue share spots in the LCD TV Panel market in 2015. Samsung Display dominated with 22.11 percent revenue share, followed by LG Display with 19.72 percent revenue share and Innolux Crop Display with 19.30 percent revenue share. The global LCD TV Panel market is valued at 51130 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 59640 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the LCD TV Panel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. LCD TV Panel Breakdown Data by Type:

32” & Below

37”

39”

40”/42”/43”

46”/47”48”

50”

55”/58”

60”

65”

65”+ LCD TV Panel Breakdown Data by Application:

Residential